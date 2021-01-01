Zomato receives record 4,100 orders per minute on New Year's eve

Zomato set an unprecedented record of 4,100 orders per minute (OPM) on New Year's Eve as more people ordered food online since they stayed in due to the night curfews and restrictions imposed in many states due to COVID-19.

The online food delivery platform recorded its highest ever velocity on December 31, 2020, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal. Live-tweeting interesting statistics on the order numbers, Goyal talked about the rise in order value and the subsequent tension which strained the systems and gripped his tech team.

"Yesterday, we clocked 60% more GMV than last New Year's Eve. That's GMV of Rs 75 crores in one single day, with peak orders per minute (OPM) rate of 4,254," he said in a tweet.

"Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. - 20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas," Goyal further tweeted.

He also said that people from outside India, especially from the UAE, Lebanon, and Turkey were placing orders for people in the country.

Goyal further added that the order velocity on the application was the highest the app had seen in its history. It started at 2,500 orders per minute at 6:14 pm and peaked at 4,100 orders per minute at 8:22 pm.

In December last year, Zomato had closed a $660 million (over Rs 4,850 crore) funding round, valuing the company at a post-money valuation of $3.6 billion.

