Strong winds cause SpiceJet ladder to crash into Indigo aircraft at Mumbai airport

A SpiceJet stepladder crashed into the wing of an IndiGo A320 aircraft at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday morning. This was due to strong winds and torrential rain that hit the city on for about an hour on Saturday morning.

The step ladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and rammed into the wing (a portion between the engine and the winglet).

As per a statement released by the Mumbai International Airport, the accident occurred around 7.30 am and IndiGo aircraft sustained damage in its wing and engine cowling.

"Unpredictable cyclonic storms engulfing India have posed a huge challenge for unattended aircraft parked across airports. Due to strong winds, VT-IHN of IndiGo was hit by a ladder of SpiceJet at Mumbai, (causing) some damage to wings and engine cowling," the MIAL spokesperson said.

SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that the step ladder was well secured and with chocks in place and that there was no prior weather warning or advisory.

The IndiGo spokesperson has said that the incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.

