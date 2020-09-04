Did Taiwan shoot down Chinese fighter jet? Social media abuzz with videos

Claims of Taiwanese forces shooting down a Chinese fighter jet are doing the rounds on Twitter. However, both countries have not made any official comment.

According to local media reports of the country, a Chinese Sukhoi-35 fighter plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam, after trespassing into the Taiwan Strait and the South China sea.

Reports also stated that Taiwan had, on many occasions in the past, warned Chinese aircraft to stay out of Taiwan's airspace. The pilot of the downed jet has reportedly been injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese social media is abuzz with several videos circulating around showing a jet engulfed in thick smoke with the debris of the aircraft strewn across.

However, many netizens flagged the report calling it false while others said that the jet crashed owing to a technical glitch.

The Daily Telegraph's Asia correspondent, Nicola Smith said that Taiwan's defence ministry has responded categorically that this is fake news.

Here are some of the tweets along with videos of the crash going viral on social media:-