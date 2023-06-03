Actor Al Pacino demanded pregnant girlfriend for a DNA test to confirm paternity: Report

Legendary Hollywood actor Al Pacino known for his roles in cult movies like "The Godfather" and "Scarface," is reportedly expecting his fourth child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

As per TMZ, the 83-year-old Pacino was shocked at the news that his girlfriend was pregnant. The actor initially doubted that the baby was his and asked Alfallah to conduct a DNA test.

According to a source close to the situation, Pacino reportedly had doubts about his ability to father a child due to a medical condition that typically causes infertility.

Understanding the concerns of Pacino, his girlfriend proceeded with the DNA test, which confirmed that Pacino was indeed the father.

The same source also revealed that Pacino had believed their relationship had ended some time ago and had even enlisted lawyers to address the matter for several months.

However, the couple was spotted together and photographed recently in April 2023.

29-year-old Noor Alfallah is the former girlfriend of singer/songwriter Mick Jagger. The relationship between Pacino and Alfallah initially sparked rumours last year when they were spotted having dinner together in Venice, California

Pacino has three other children from previous relationships, 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

