scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Actor Al Pacino demanded pregnant girlfriend for a DNA test to confirm paternity: Report

Feedback

Actor Al Pacino demanded pregnant girlfriend for a DNA test to confirm paternity: Report

Al Pacino reportedly had doubts about his ability to father a child due to a medical condition that typically causes infertility

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Actor Al Pacino demanded pregnant girlfriend for a DNA test to confirm paternity: Report Actor Al Pacino demanded pregnant girlfriend for a DNA test to confirm paternity: Report

Legendary Hollywood actor Al Pacino known for his roles in cult movies like "The Godfather" and "Scarface," is reportedly expecting his fourth child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

As per TMZ, the 83-year-old Pacino was shocked at the news that his girlfriend was pregnant. The actor initially doubted that the baby was his and asked Alfallah to conduct a DNA test.

According to a source close to the situation, Pacino reportedly had doubts about his ability to father a child due to a medical condition that typically causes infertility.

Understanding the concerns of Pacino, his girlfriend proceeded with the DNA test, which confirmed that Pacino was indeed the father.

The same source also revealed that Pacino had believed their relationship had ended some time ago and had even enlisted lawyers to address the matter for several months.  

However, the couple was spotted together and photographed recently in April 2023.

29-year-old Noor Alfallah is the former girlfriend of singer/songwriter Mick Jagger. The relationship between Pacino and Alfallah initially sparked rumours last year when they were spotted having dinner together in Venice, California

Pacino has three other children from previous relationships, 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Also Read : Odisha train accident: PM Narendra Modi to reach Odisha today, will visit Balasore and Cuttack

Also Read : Netflix, Disney, and Amazon plan to challenge govt's tobacco rules for streaming: Report

Published on: Jun 03, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement