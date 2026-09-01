Amul named world's strongest dairy brand in 2026, beats global brands Yili, Vinamilk, Valio

The recognition gives Amul a leading position globally in terms of brand strength, although Yili remains the world’s most valuable dairy brand based on financial value.

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Amul leads in brand strength

Amul’s 93-point BSI score placed it ahead of Vinamilk, which scored 89.6, and Valio, which recorded 88.3. China’s Mengniu ranked fourth with 87.2, followed by Yili at 85.0.

The remaining positions in the top 10 were taken by Almarai, President, Arla, Danone and Gerber.

Yili remains as the world’s most valuable dairy brand in the Brand Finance Dairy 10 2026 ranking, with its brand value rising 29% to USD14.5 billion. Yili’s continued momentum reflects its diversified portfolio across liquid milk, milk powder, yoghurt, ice cream, and nutrition… pic.twitter.com/AAM3jTS6VU — Brand Finance (@BrandFinance) August 27, 2026

Brand strength measures factors including consumer familiarity, trust, reputation, and a brand’s ability to influence consumer choices. Amul’s ranking reflects its strong consumer presence and established position in the dairy market.

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The result highlights the distinction between a brand’s strength and financial value. A brand can score highly on consumer perception and influence without necessarily having the highest monetary valuation.

Yili remains most valuable dairy brand

Despite Amul leading the brand-strength ranking, Yili retained its position as the world’s most valuable dairy brand in the Brand Finance Dairy 10 2026 ranking.

Yili’s brand value increased 29% to $14.5 billion, according to Brand Finance. The Chinese company was followed by Danone at $8.2 billion and Mengniu at $6 billion.

Yili’s growth has been linked to its diversified portfolio covering liquid milk, milk powder, yoghurt, ice cream and nutritional products. Brand Finance said demand for healthier and more functional dairy products has contributed to the company’s continued momentum.

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Amul was ranked fourth among the world’s most valuable dairy brands, with a brand value of $5 billion.

Arla records fastest growth

Denmark-based Arla was the fastest-growing brand among the top 10 most valuable dairy brands, with its brand value rising 39% to $3.4 billion.

The other brands in the value ranking included Almarai at $4.1 billion, President at $3.1 billion, Vinamilk at $2.6 billion, Valio at $2.1 billion and Gerber at $1.9 billion.

The Brand Finance Dairy 10 2026 ranking therefore presents two different pictures of the global dairy industry. Yili leads on financial brand value, while Amul leads on brand strength, giving the Indian cooperative the top position on the metric measuring factors such as familiarity, trust and influence.

The ranking places Amul ahead of several established international dairy companies and underscores the strength of its brand among consumers globally.

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