Bought the ticket, still fined ₹13,000: Indian couple’s first Europe trip takes expensive turn

The couple said they were unaware that a small kiosk nearby was meant for tapping or stamping the ticket to activate it. They boarded the tram without completing this step.

Their journey took a turn after just two stops, when a ticket inspector checked their tickets. The couple showed the ticket but were reportedly told it was invalid because it had not been validated.

“After two stations, one inspector comes and fines us. We pleaded so much, saying we are tourists in good faith and we have all the bookings,” Vancha said.

She added that they contacted their Airbnb host for help, but the explanation did not convince the inspector to cancel the penalty. According to the couple, the tram ticket cost around ₹300, while the fine was approximately ₹13,000.

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Vancha said no staff members were available at the station to guide tourists through the process. She also said the inspector did not consider their intention or tourist status while imposing the fine.

“You are a tourist or not, or whether your intention is good or not, they don’t care,” she said.

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Social Media Reactions

The video has drawn attention online, with several users saying that ticket validation is a strict requirement in many European cities and that tourists should check local transport rules before travelling. Others, however, sympathised with the couple and criticised the lack of clear instructions at the station.

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One user tried to console the creators, writing, “Don’t worry. These are travel experiences and investments for hassle-free future travels… have been travelling for more than 15 years… still learning.”

Another commenter suggested that the couple could seek relief through the local transport authority: “This is how it works here. Please go to the nearest metro station; they will reduce the price.”

Another user said the issue was not limited to tourists: “I have a monthly subscription, but still I experienced the same fine as you.”

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Why Ticket Validation Matters

In several European public-transport systems, buying a ticket is not always enough. Passengers may need to validate, stamp, or tap the ticket at a designated machine before starting their journey; otherwise, inspectors can treat it as travel without a valid ticket.

For Indian travellers, the incident is a reminder to: