British billionaire entrepreneur thinks letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating'

British billionaire and businessman James Dyson has said that permitting employees to continue working from home is "staggeringly self-defeating." He said this in reference to UK's plans to allow people to do so.

The Dyson founder and chief engineer said while the UK government talks of being a 'science and technology superpower', it does everything to achieve the exact opposite. Dyson's statement came in a piece for the Times published on December 8.

The UK government has been working to roll out a new legislation which will give workers the right to request flexible working arrangements even from their very first day at work.

While UK aims to encourage flexible working in the country, Dyson thinks the new legislation is a "misguided approach" and will "generate friction between employers and employees" during the ongoing global recession.

He wrote that "high-growth, ambitious companies like Dyson Ltd would hesitate to invest in the country if it has no control over where their employees work. There are 3,500 employees working Dyson's UK office.

In the article Dyson wrote that his company knows how deeply inefficient it is to let employees work from home. He said, "It prevents the collaboration and in-person training that we need to develop new technology and maintain competitiveness against global rivals."

James Dyson has a net worth of $15.4 billion according to Bloomberg, and is not the only billionaire taking this stand against work from home culture.

Earlier in August, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon stated that remote work slows down honesty and employees' decision-making.

