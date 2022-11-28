scorecardresearch
Want to work from home? Elon Musk explains what it takes to be eligible

Elon Musk has made it abundantly clear that the primary requisite to be eligible for work from home or remote working is 'excellence'.

Elon Musk isn't a big fan of 'Work from home'. Tesla was one of the first companies that demanded employees come back to their workstations. In part, that could be attributed to Tesla needing workers on its assembly lines. But what about Twitter? One of the first actions Elon Musk took after taking over was to call back employees to their respective offices. He made it very clear that work-from-home is a very rare and conditional option for Twitter employees. In a recent tweet, Musk elaborated on what those conditions are. 

Elon Musk has made it abundantly clear that the primary requisite to be eligible for work from home or remote working is 'excellence'. In his latest tweet, he said the employees need to cross the bar of excellence and trust if they want to overcome the difficulties in communicating with team members.

Also read: 'A terrible fit for Twitter': Stephen King shares his views on fan Elon Musk

In his tweet Musk said, "Remote is fine, but the bar for excellence & trust is higher to overcome communication difficulties."

In an earlier tweet this month, Elon Musk had also pointed the exceptions when a worker can stay at home and work. He said, "Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine."

He further added, "Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence." 

Also read: Twitter faces sudden 'degradation of service', Elon Musk responds

Published on: Nov 28, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Nov 28, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
