Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan granted bail in two cases by anti-terrorism court

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore in two cases until June 2. The bail was awarded in relation to the Jinnah House vandalism case and the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Zille Shah.

Imran Khan, through his lawyer Barrister Salman Safder, filed a petition asserting that the cases against him were baseless. The plea highlighted that he was a victim of vendetta politics and targeted for political reasons, as reported by Samaa TV. Imran Khan's legal team argued that he should be granted interim bail in the Zille Shah murder case due to security concerns. The plea emphasised the need for adequate protection considering the circumstances.

As per the police investigation report, Zille Shah, a PTI activist, was fatally struck by a car while attempting to cross a road in Lahore. Despite being rushed to Services Hospital, he tragically succumbed to his injuries. The PTI party, however, claims that Zille Shah was deliberately murdered and points to a post-mortem report suggesting severe torture as evidence.

The arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on May 9 sparked violent protests. Supporters of his party took to the streets and engaged in acts of vandalism, targeting several military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's house), Mianwali airbase, and the ISI building in Faisalabad.