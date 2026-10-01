Instagram Edits gets AI assistant: CapCut rival can now analyse your videos and audience trends

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What can Instagram Edits AI assistant do?

The new assistant can analyse metrics including follows, views, video retention, likes and shares. It can also consider comments, what is trending on Instagram and what a creator’s audience is interested in. By combining this information, the tool can identify performance patterns over time and surface insights that may not be obvious from individual metrics.

Instagram says it developed the assistant with a group of creators. Brett Westervelt, who leads Edits, said creators wanted a tool that could handle the analysis while leaving the creative work to them. So, if you use Edits, the assistant is meant to help you understand your content rather than decide what to create.

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Meta first previewed the AI assistant in June at an invite-only creator event, where it also announced that it was working on a desktop version of Edits. The app is positioned as a competitor to CapCut, giving creators another option to create and manage video content.

Instagram Edits vs YouTube: AI takes different roles

As per a TechCrunch report, Instagram's update comes as YouTube also develops a conversational video editing tool, expected to arrive early next year. While YouTube's planned feature aims to help with the editing process, Instagram is taking a more analytics-focused approach, using AI to help creators understand how their content is performing. Instagram also limits usage of its AI assistant. Creators who need more access can get it through a Meta One subscription.