'I just beat the s*** out of an Indian doctor': Florida man charged with hate crime after brutal assault on nurse

A brutal assault on Indian-origin nurse Leelamma Lal by a psychiatric patient in Florida has led to charges of attempted second-degree murder with hate crime enhancements.

Leelamma Lal, a 67-year-old nurse of Indian origin, was brutally attacked by the psychiatric patient at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital on February 19. The attacker, Stephen Scantlebury, 33, reportedly assaulted Lal while she was attending to him, causing severe facial fractures. Scantlebury is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder with hate crime enhancements following racist remarks made during the incident.

Related Articles

Scantlebury, a patient under the Florida Baker Act and hospitalised involuntarily after a mental health crisis, fled the hospital after the attack. His racial outburst, stating "Indians are bad. I just beat the s*** out of an Indian doctor," has been highlighted in court, contributing to the hate crime charges. He was swiftly apprehended following the attack.

According to one local news report, “Scantlebury beat nurse Leelamma Lal so badly that ‘essentially every bone’ was broken in her face.”

The attack has ignited a wave of outrage and calls for stronger protections for healthcare workers, especially those of Indian origin. Lal, a seasoned nurse with over two decades of experience, is in intensive care at St. Mary’s Medical Centre, with concerns that she may lose vision in both eyes due to the severity of her injuries.

The Indian Nurses Association of South Florida has condemned the incident, stressing the lack of specific protective legislation for medical staff. Dr Manju Samuel of the association emphasised, "The issue here is the risk to our healthcare workers because there are no specific laws to protect the staff." This highlights a broader concern for the safety and protection of healthcare professionals.



The Hindu American Foundation expressed deep concern, tweeting, "A patient in a Florida hospital is in custody after critically injuring nurse, Leela Lal, taunting that ‘Indians are bad’... Escalating anti-India rhetoric is endangering lives. It must stop." This incident underscores the rising tide of anti-India sentiment and the urgent need to address its consequences.

Scantlebury's charge comes with hate crime enhancements, which, if proven, could lead to harsher penalties. A local law enforcement official noted that such enhancements "highlight the motive behind the defendant’s actions and their broader impact on the community."

This attack follows another recent violent incident involving an Indian-origin nurse in the UK, prompting further calls for improved protections for healthcare workers globally. A petition demanding harsher penalties for such assaults has already garnered over 9,500 signatures, reflecting widespread public support for change.