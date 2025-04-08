Indian workers, students to benefit as minimum wage rises to $17.75 in Canada: Here are revised rates across provinces

The Canadian government has raised the federal minimum wage by 2.4% for temporary workers and students, including those of Indian descent, from April 1. As a result, the wage has risen from CAD 17.30 to CAD 17.75 per hour, affecting sectors like banking, telecommunications, and interprovincial transportation.

Underscoring the government's efforts to support economic parity, particularly benefiting gig workers, many of whom are of Indian origin, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon, stated, "The federal minimum wage brings stability and certainty to Canadian workers and businesses alike and helps reduce income inequality across the board. Today’s increase brings us one step closer to building a more fair economy."

The revised minimum wages across provinces are as follows:

- Alberta: $15.00

- British Columbia: $17.40 (will rise to $17.85 on June 1, 2025)

- Manitoba: $15.80 (will rise to $16.00 on October 1, 2025)

- New Brunswick: $15.65

- Newfoundland & Labrador: $16.00

- Northwest Territories: $16.70

- Nova Scotia: $15.70 (will rise to $16.50 on October 1, 2025)

- Nunavut: $19.00

- Ontario: $17.20

- Prince Edward Island: $16.00

- Quebec: $15.75 (will rise to $16.10 on May 1, 2025)

- Saskatchewan: $15.00

- Yukon: $17.94 (effective April 1, 2025)

Employers are mandated to update payroll systems to align with the new wage structure, ensuring all employees, including interns, benefit from this change. The annual adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index helps wages keep pace with the cost of living.

In Canada, the Indian community is sizeable, with approximately 1.35 million individuals identifying as being of Indian origin, representing about 3.7% of the total population. Indian Canadians primarily reside in Ontario and British Columbia, with notable communities in Alberta and Quebec. These regions, especially urban centres like Toronto and Vancouver, are expected to see benefits from the wage increase.

This policy development is anticipated to positively impact the Indian workforce in Canada, particularly within sectors such as transportation, postal services, and financial institutions. As Indians make up a significant portion of Canada’s temporary workforce and gig economy, the wage increase offers necessary financial relief and contributes to reducing economic disparities across the nation.

