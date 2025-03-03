'Patel-turned-Hussain plan' backfires: Gujarat man who used fake Pakistan passport to enter US gets deported

A Gujarat man's alleged unconventional route to illegally enter the US has left immigration officers bewildered -- he used a counterfeit passport belonging to a Pakistani national who had reported it as "lost".

According to a report by The Times of India, AC Patel from Gujarat had acquired the false identity of Mohammad Najir Hussain in his attempt to enter the US.

Related Articles

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Patel had allegedly paid an agent in Dubai to forge his identity. Seeking a new identity, he reportedly assumed a Pakistani persona to secure passage to the US. Patel's real Indian passport had expired in 2016, and instead of renewing it legally, he turned to human traffickers to facilitate his illegal journey.

The US authorities identified the alleged fraudulent document during immigration checks and subsequently deported Patel. He arrived at Delhi airport on February 12 via flight AA-292.

Patel was allegedly met by Delhi police upon arrival in India and arrested. Patel now faces serious charges, including cheating by impersonation and misuse of a passport. The case has brought attention to the methods used by human traffickers to exploit lost or random passports to aid illegal immigration.

"Human smugglers pick passports that are strong for getting a US visa or randomly assign some UAE citizen's passport to sneak into the US," the report quoted a source.

American immigration agencies have intensified efforts to crack down on undocumented immigrants, particularly following President Donald Trump's new term in office. This has led to heightened scrutiny and deportation of individuals attempting to enter the US through unlawful means.

In recent months, multiple flights carrying Indian deportees, including 74 individuals from Gujarat, have returned to India after being expelled by US authorities.

