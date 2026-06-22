Qatar PM appears to walk past JD Vance as US-Iran talks begin on a tense note

The opening of the US-Iran talks in Switzerland on Sunday was marked by an awkward diplomatic moment at the Burgenstock resort, where Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani appeared to walk past US Vice President JD Vance. The meeting brought together delegations from the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan for the first round of negotiations under the recently signed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

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READ THIS: US and Iran agree on 60-day roadmap for final deal after first round of talks in Switzerland

Footage from the venue appeared to show Sheikh Mohammed approaching the reception area where Vance was standing with other officials. Instead of stopping to greet him, the Qatari leader appeared to move towards Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir, greeting them warmly with handshakes and embraces. The moment drew attention because Qatar is a close security partner of the US and has also played a key mediating role in regional conflicts, including between Washington and Tehran.

Watch Qatar snub Vance. So embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/RWSpcsL5IU — 🇺🇸 Pamela Geller 🇮🇱 (@PamelaGeller) June 21, 2026

The tense optics continued with Iran's delegation, which reportedly declined to take part in a planned joint photo opportunity with US officials before the talks began. The opening round also appeared to run into early turbulence, with Iranian media later reporting that Tehran's delegation left the venue after around 80 minutes during what it described as a difficult phase in discussions.

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Iran's delegation also maintained a firm posture ahead of the negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly stayed away from the planned photo opportunity. Later footage showed Araqchi entering a room where Vance and members of the US delegation, including special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, were present. Araqchi greeted Sharif with a handshake and an embrace before leaving shortly afterwards.

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Asim Munir and @CMShehbaz appeared to think everything would go exactly as promised to the US (a speech by Iran, the US, Pakistan, and Qatar before the start of the talks). But it seems Abbas Araghchi played the spoiler at the last moment.



As @araghchi entered… pic.twitter.com/ZoLVXa3Yyx — Shivank Mishra (@shivank_8mishra) June 21, 2026

Iranian media said the delegation's departure followed US President Donald Trump's latest warnings against Iran. The Switzerland meeting was the first round of negotiations under the 14-point memorandum signed last week, which includes a 60-day ceasefire extension and a roadmap towards a broader agreement.

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Major issues, including Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and other nuclear-related concerns, remain unresolved, leaving the talks off to a tense start.