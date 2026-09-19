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Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: 'For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through'

Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: 'For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through'

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: 'For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through'Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple

"For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through.” A timeless quote by Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

This famous quote by Steve Jobs highlights his deep belief that true craftsmanship and quality matter inside and out, even for hidden parts of a product.

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Who was Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs said this during his famous February 1985 interview with Playboy magazine.

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The interview took place roughly a year after Apple launched the original Macintosh computer.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that true excellence requires absolute integrity in everything you create, even in the details that remain completely hidden from the public eye. Steve Jobs believed that cutting corners on the invisible parts of a product—like using cheap materials for the back of a cabinet or poorly organising a computer's internal wiring—compromises the creator's self-respect and pride.

Therefore, to "sleep well at night," a creator must maintain the highest standards of beauty and quality from the inside out, ensuring the final product is flawless through and through.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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