Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
world
Starbucks stores worldwide: Top 15 countries with the most outlets, US leads with 16,933

Starbucks stores worldwide: Top 15 countries with the most outlets, US leads with 16,933

The United States has 16,933 Starbucks outlets, making it the company's largest market by a substantial margin. China ranks second with 8,103 stores

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 25, 2026 1:35 AM IST
Starbucks stores worldwide: Top 15 countries with the most outlets, US leads with 16,933Starbucks' global footprint remains heavily concentrated in the United States and China

Starbucks' global footprint remains heavily concentrated in the United States and China, with several Asian markets also emerging as major hubs for the coffee chain. The latest figures featured in Visual Capitalist's country-wise mapping show how the company has expanded across nearly 90 markets, while highlighting the wide gap between its largest markets and smaller international operations.

Advertisement

READ THIS: India ranks 10th among world's largest tourism economies; US leads with $2.63 trillion

Top 15 countries by number of Starbucks stores

According to the figures cited in the mapping, based on Starbucks' third-quarter 2026 data, the United States leads the ranking, followed by China.

US and China account for the bulk of Starbucks' global presence

The United States has 16,933 Starbucks outlets, making it the company's largest market by a substantial margin. China ranks second with 8,103 stores. Together, the two markets account for approximately 61% of the 41,304 Starbucks locations reported worldwide in the dataset.

Advertisement

The gap between the two leading markets and the rest of the world is significant. South Korea, with 2,174 outlets, ranks third, narrowly ahead of Japan, which has 2,138 stores. Canada and the United Kingdom complete the top six, with 1,438 and 1,377 outlets, respectively.

ALSO READ: World’s 10 biggest banks ranked: China takes top four spots, US banks follow

Mexico ranks seventh with 968 stores, followed by Turkey with 780. Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines also feature among the chain's 15 largest markets, reflecting Starbucks' established presence across Asia.

India ranks 13th with 499 Starbucks stores

India has 499 Starbucks outlets, placing it 13th in the global ranking. The country sits ahead of Saudi Arabia, which has 417 stores, and the United Arab Emirates, with 317.

Advertisement

India's position reflects the coffee chain's presence in a market where cafés compete for customers across metropolitan areas and expanding urban centres. The store count also places India among Starbucks' larger international markets, although its network remains significantly smaller than those in the United States and China.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 25, 2026 1:35 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more