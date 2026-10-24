Starbucks stores worldwide: Top 15 countries with the most outlets, US leads with 16,933

Top 15 countries by number of Starbucks stores

According to the figures cited in the mapping, based on Starbucks' third-quarter 2026 data, the United States leads the ranking, followed by China.

US and China account for the bulk of Starbucks' global presence

The United States has 16,933 Starbucks outlets, making it the company's largest market by a substantial margin. China ranks second with 8,103 stores. Together, the two markets account for approximately 61% of the 41,304 Starbucks locations reported worldwide in the dataset.

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The gap between the two leading markets and the rest of the world is significant. South Korea, with 2,174 outlets, ranks third, narrowly ahead of Japan, which has 2,138 stores. Canada and the United Kingdom complete the top six, with 1,438 and 1,377 outlets, respectively.

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Mexico ranks seventh with 968 stores, followed by Turkey with 780. Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines also feature among the chain's 15 largest markets, reflecting Starbucks' established presence across Asia.

India ranks 13th with 499 Starbucks stores

India has 499 Starbucks outlets, placing it 13th in the global ranking. The country sits ahead of Saudi Arabia, which has 417 stores, and the United Arab Emirates, with 317.

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India's position reflects the coffee chain's presence in a market where cafés compete for customers across metropolitan areas and expanding urban centres. The store count also places India among Starbucks' larger international markets, although its network remains significantly smaller than those in the United States and China.