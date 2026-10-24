'Gouravshaali moment': Internet celebrates as Saif Ali Khan finally gets his promised ghee

Saif’s delighted reaction quickly went viral. His enthusiastic response to the prospect of receiving ghee became a meme, with fans amused by how excited the actor appeared about a household staple.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan sells Bandra West flat for ₹4.11 crore, deal includes 2 parking spaces

Saif Ali Khan’s ghee saga finally ends

The conversation continued even after the television appearance. During an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Saif jokingly complained that he had not received the promised ghee. He also quipped that his cheque had not arrived.

Advertisement

His remarks prompted fans to rally behind him, with social media users tagging the brand and demanding that the actor receive his prize. A dedicated Instagram account, @gheeonsaifside, even campaigned for the delivery of his promised supply.

Now, Saif’s latest Instagram video appears to have provided the much-awaited update. The actor is seen reading comments during an Instagram Live session, while fans continue asking about the ghee.

At the beginning of the video, Saif says, “Hum Gowardhan ghee ke baare mein baat nahi karenge,” asking followers not to discuss the subject. However, fans refuse to let the joke go.

As questions about the two-year supply continue, Saif attempts to change the topic, telling viewers to ask him more interesting questions. The situation becomes even funnier when he reacts to the repeated queries and asks fans to stop obsessing over the ghee.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Saif Ali Khan rents out two commercial units in Mumbai for ₹22.76 lakh per month

Internet reacts to Saif’s ghee supply

The video has sparked fresh reactions online, with fans celebrating the apparent resolution of the saga. The fan account that had campaigned for the delivery declared, “HUM JEET GAYE,” celebrating the arrival of Saif’s promised supply.

One user said, "This is a gouravshaali moment"

A second user commented, "After success of GHEE KHATAM we have now stock of ghee for 2 years"

A third user said, "Saif sir, the internet was waiting for this moment!"

A fourth commented, "Saif has single handedly increased the Gheeconomy of this country"