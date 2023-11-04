Terrorist attack at Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali, 3 shot dead by forces

Several 'suicide bombers' reportedly attacked a Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali in Punjab on Saturday. As per the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), three terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing.

About five to six heavily armed men launched an early morning assault, leading to an exchange of gunfire. The PAF, confirming the attack, said they foiled the attack before the terrorists could enter the airbase.

"On 04 November, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack. Effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets," the army said in a statement, according to a report in India Today.

"Demonstrating exceptional courage and timely response, three terrorists were neutralised even before they could enter the base while the remaining 3 terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops (sic)."

Moreover, three planes parked inside the Air Force base were damaged in the attack and a fuel bowser also occurred, as per the army.

"A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army said.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes hours after a series of terror strikes that killed at least 17 soldiers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Many unverified videos of the attack are being widely shared on social media.

