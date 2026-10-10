World’s best cities for quality of life 2026: Canberra tops list, Europe dominates; Check list here

The findings highlight how factors such as affordability, safety, public amenities and economic conditions can shape the quality of life, beyond a city's reputation as a global business or cultural hub.

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Top 10 Cities For Quality Of Life In 2026

According to the ranking, Canberra secured the first position with a perfect score of 100, while Bergen and Singapore followed with scores of 94.3 and 91.6, respectively.

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Rank City Country Quality of Life Score 1 Canberra Australia 100.0 2 Bergen Norway 94.3 3 Singapore Singapore 91.6 4 Grenoble France 90.8 5 Bern Switzerland 89.8 6 Oslo Norway 89.3 7 Luxembourg City Luxembourg 89.0 8 Dresden Germany 88.5 9 Ghent Belgium 88.4 10 Paris France 88.1

Source: Visual Capitalist, based on Oxford Economics’ 2026 Global Cities Index.

Why Canberra Ranks First

Canberra's position at the top reflects its performance across several quality-of-life indicators. The Australian capital benefits from relatively high salaries, lower income inequality and a concentration of stable, well-paying government jobs.

The city also scores well on life expectancy and the availability of recreational and cultural facilities relative to its population. These factors have helped Canberra outperform much larger and more economically prominent urban centres.

Interestingly, Canberra ranks 45th in the overall Global Cities Index, demonstrating that a city can offer a high standard of everyday living without necessarily being among the world's leading economic powerhouses.

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Europe Dominates The Global Quality Of Life Ranking

Europe has emerged as the strongest-performing region, with 23 cities featuring in the top 30. Norway, Switzerland, Germany, France and Italy have particularly strong representation.

Norway has two cities in the top six, with Bergen at second place and Oslo at sixth. Switzerland also performs strongly, with Bern ranking fifth, Basel 11th and Zurich 14th.

Germany has five cities in the top 21: Dresden, Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart and Freiburg im Breisgau. France has Grenoble at fourth place and Paris at 10th, while Italy features Venice, Padua and Genoa in the top 30.

The results underline the strong performance of several European cities across indicators related to income distribution, health, housing expenditure and access to cultural and recreational amenities.