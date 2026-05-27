Moreau Paris launches in India as STRROT targets the evolving luxury buyer

India’s luxury story is no longer just about the done to death logos, flagship boutiques and the familiar. A quieter, more discerning appetite is beginning to shape the market, where heritage, craftsmanship, rarity and personal curation are the new markers of luxury. It is within this shift that STRROT, the curated luxury design and lifestyle destination founded by Sidhant Lamba, has brought historic French leather maison Moreau Paris to India for the first time.

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Founded in Paris in the 19th century, Moreau Paris traces its legacy to 1882, when it established its boutique on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, one of the world’s most storied luxury addresses. The maison became known for its geometric motif inspired by woven wicker patterns used in luxury trunks, a visual language that remains central to its understated appeal. Today, the brand has a presence across cities such as Paris, Tokyo, Seoul and New York, while continuing to speak to those who prefer their luxury to be quietly recognisable.



As the exclusive India partner for the brand, STRROT will showcase Moreau Paris’ signature canvas and leather goods, including tote bags, duffle bags, backpacks, wallets, credit card holders and travel-inspired accessories. For Lamba, bringing Moreau Paris to India is part of a larger reimagining of STRROT. “STRROT has been around since I was 22, so about 20 years,” he says. “A couple of years ago, we decided that we had to work with brands because India is becoming a brand conscious society. If we do not bring things from around the world, we will lose the interest of people.”

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That rethink became sharper after Covid, when homes became more personal, tastes more intentional, and luxury began moving beyond display. Lamba began building a new portfolio that brought together global names across design, art, home and personal accessories. STRROT now works with brands such as Seletti and Driade from Italy, Lotus Arts de Vivre from Thailand and Ébano from Spain, each chosen for its story, craft and visual identity.



Moreau Paris, however, marks a particularly interesting expansion because it sits between fashion, function and design. “I thought there is such a marriage between accessories of home and accessories of personal use that I wanted to work with a leather and canvas brand,” says Lamba. “Moreau is one of the oldest ateliers. It is from the 19th century, so we are lucky that they wanted to work with us and that we were able to bring them to India.”

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The timing is significant. India’s premium retail market is seeing strong momentum, driven by rising disposable incomes, global exposure and demand for heritage-led brands. JLL India's retail report from February 2025 noted that 27 new foreign retail brands entered India in 2024, almost double from 14 in 2023, driven by growing luxury demand. But what is changing is not merely the scale of consumption. It is the nature of aspiration itself.



Consumers are increasingly willing to seek out brands that are not everywhere. Lamba believes this shift is visible in the way buyers discover luxury today. “Today, everybody hears about something and the first thing they do is either ask ChatGPT or Google it,” he says. “Before coming, people have already Googled it a lot of times.”



The response to Moreau Paris, he adds, has already reflected that awareness. “People have already expressed interest since the morning of the launch. They knew what they were coming for. People already knew the colours they wanted.”



While comparisons with brands such as Goyard, Moynat and Fauré Le Page may be natural, Lamba sees Moreau as occupying its own space among discerning buyers who understand this category. “The kind of person who likes that aesthetic is not going to stop at one, and they may buy one of every brand,” he says. A definitive edge for Moreau, among the aforementioned brands, is that the brand is the only one officially available offline in India’s booming luxury market.

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For STRROT, the launch is also deeply personal. Beyond market opportunity, Lamba’s curation is rooted in lived affinity. “If I do not use the brand myself, I do not believe I can sell it,” he says. “I always ask myself, would I use it, or have I used it? Otherwise, I would not bring it.”



In many ways, Moreau Paris’ India debut captures where the country’s luxury market is headed. It is more layered, not simply expensive but also storied. Craft, heritage and individuality are becoming part of the purchase decision, as buyers are beginning to look past the obvious markers of status.

