AAP releases manifesto: Arvind Kejriwal promises to get full statehood for Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha Election 2019, with the party promising full statehood for the National Capital. Releasing the manifesto, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said his party would do everything to stop the "Modi-Shah duo" from coming to power and that the party would support any "secular mahagathbandhan" after the Lok Sabha Election.

Kejriwal said his party would try its best to get full statehood for Delhi. "We will fight our battle on the issue of getting full statehood for Delhi," he said, adding that people of Delhi were being treated as second class by the ruling BJP government at the Centre. He said if Delhi would get full statehood, the UT's police would be accountable to the state government, and people of the state, especially women would feel safe.

He said the government would also ensure 85 per cent of Delhi's children would get admission in its colleges. He also promised to regularise all contractual employees. Promising to make Delhi cleaner, Kejriwal said all MCDs would come under the Delhi government if it got full statehood. He said if Delhi was a state, his government could have easily passed the Jan Lokpal bill by now. "In our manifesto, we have mentioned several examples of how many capitals in the world are separate states, and all the rights are under the elected state governments," Delhi Deputy CM Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Targeting BJP Chief Amit Shah over his remarks that the BJP government would remove all "infiltrators" except Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists from the country, Kejriwal said: "This proves that the BJP plans to remove all other religions except these three religions. The election of 2019, electing to save the Democracy of India, is the choice to save the country's constitution." He said today India's culture and unity were under attack and that the country could be saved only if people didn't get divided across religion and caste lines. Hitting out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the issue of the alliance in Delhi, Kejriwal said: "(I) want to ask Rahul Gandhi which alliance is formed on Twitter? If Modi and Shah return to power, only Gandhi will be responsible," Kejriwal said.

