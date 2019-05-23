Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP candidate Ravi Kishan wins from Gorakhpur

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan has won by over two lakh votes against the SP-BSP alliance candidate Ram Bhuwal Nishad from the Gorakhpur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election.

The Bhojpuri actor has secured a total 60.5 per cent votes from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, while SP's Nishad could only secure 34.9 per cent votes, according to Election Commission.

Gorakhpur is traditionally a BJP bastion, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had won from the Gorakhpur seat five times consecutively in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

The seat was also represented by Adityanath's guru, Mahant Adityanath for three terms - 1989, 1991 and 1996.

The Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency saw a brief change in leadership in 2017 by-poll when united opposition candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad won the seat by a margin of 21,881 votes. SP candidate Pravin Kumar Nishad got 456,437, while his rival BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla secured 434,476 votes.

Meanwhile, The BJP has secured 59 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Hema Malini are the prominent BJP leaders who have won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from their respective constituencies.

