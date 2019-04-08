scorecardresearch
Here's a snapshot of what BJP, Congress have to offer to entrepreneurs and start-ups in their manifestos

While the BJP is looking to dole out collateral free credit of up to Rs 50 lakh, Congress has boldly made a promise to abolish Angel tax

As both Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress have released their election manifesto highlighting what they bring to the table if elected to power, start-ups for the very first time have also found a notable mention in their mission documents. While the BJP is looking to dole out collateral free credit of up to Rs 50 lakh, Congress has boldly made a promise to abolish Angel tax. Here is what both the parties are promising to entrepreneurs this election.  

