BPCL share rises over 4% as firm's Q3 earnings beats estimates

BPCL share rose over 4% in early trade today after the PSU reported better than expected earnings for Q3. BPCL stock opened with a gain of 2.41% at Rs 430 against previous close of Rs 419.90 on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 438.75, rising 4.49%.

BPCL share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has risen 2.47% in the last 2 days. The share has lost 13.56% in one year and gained 11.45% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 91,998 crore on BSE. Net profit fell 11.89% to Rs 1565 crore in Q3 against Rs 1776 crore n corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Sales were down 11.85% to Rs 66,074 crore in last quarter against Rs 74959 crore sales in Q3 of previous fiscal. Refinery throughput stood at 9.11 million metric tonnes (MMT) during December quarter as compared with 9.81 MMT in the year-ago period, while market sales rose to 11.18 MMT from 11.08 MMT a year ago.

On a standalone basis, the state-owned company's net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,778 crore from Rs 1,261 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the company for April-December period stood at $2.90 per barrel as compared with $3.13 per barrel in the same period in 2019. The company's board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 16 per share.