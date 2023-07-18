scorecardresearch
HeidelbergCement India Q1 results: Profit up 1.4% to Rs 52.32 crore, sales up 1%

HeidelbergCement India Q1 results: Profit up 1.4% to Rs 52.32 crore, sales up 1%

HeidelbergCement said revenue rose 1 per cent YoY driven by 8 per cent increase in volumes and partially offset by a a 7 per cent fall in prices.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd. on Tuesday said its profit for their June quarter rose 1.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 52.32 crore compared with Rs 51.60 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 1 per cent YoY to Rs 595.60 crore from Rs 589.90 crore. Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 92.60 crore against Rs 95.10 crore YoY, with Ebitda margin falling to 15.6 per cent from 16.1 per cent, down 52 basis points.

"Revenue increased by 1 per cent YoY driven by an increase in volume by 8 per cent and partially offset by a decrease in prices by 7 per cent. Decrease in prices is driven by market prices and State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) incentive that ended after a period of 10 years in February 2023," HeidelbergCement said.

The stock was trading 0.20 per cent higher at Rs 178 on BSE.

On a per tonne basis, total operating cost including freight fell 6 per cent YoY, primarily due to a decrease in fuel prices and packaging cost. The decrease in operating cost was partially offset by the decrease in prices, resulting in Ebitda of Rs 772 per tonne, a decrease of 10 per cent YoY.

The share of alternate fuel was 6 per cent and, with the help of green power initiatives across plants, HeidelbergCement said its overall share of green power increased to 33 per cent. The cement maker said volumes for the quarter were up 8.2 per cent YoY.

As at June 30, the cash & bank balance stood at HeidelbergCement stood at Rs 610.30 crore as against interest-free borrowings of Rs 201 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 18, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
