IndiGo Q1 FY25 results: Profit slips 12% YoY to Rs 2,729 crore; revenue up 17%

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, parent of full-services carrier IndiGo, on Friday recorded a 11.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its first-quarter profit for the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit after tax (PAT) came at Rs 2,728.8 crore as against Rs 3,090.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The private airline's revenue from operations, however, rose 17.3 per cent to Rs 19,570.7 crore in the June 2024 quarter compared to Rs 16,683.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter, IndiGo said its passenger ticket revenues were at Rs 16,501.9 crore, an increase of 10 per cent YoY and ancillary revenues stood at Rs 1,763.4 crore, an uptick of 13.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

A continued growth in total income of 18 per cent as compared to the same period last year to Rs 20,250 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,730 crore, resulting in a solid margin of around 14 per cent, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

Total expenses for the June 2024 quarter were at Rs 17,444.9 crore, an increase of 24 per cent YoY.

"As of June 30, 2024, IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 36,100.6 crore, comprising Rs 22,087.6 crore of free cash and Rs 14,013 crore of restricted cash," it stated.

The capitalised operating lease liability was Rs 44,956.7 crore. The total debt (including the capitalised operating lease liability) was Rs 52,526.4 crore, the airline also mentioned.

"IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,029 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights. And, it provided scheduled services to 88 domestic destinations and 30 international destinations," it further said.

It has a fleet size of 382 aircraft including 38 A320 CEOs, 196 A320 NEOs, 98 A321 NEOs, 45 ATRs, 3 A321 freighters and 2 B777 (damp lease); a net increase of 15 passenger aircraft.

The quarterly earnings were released shortly after the market hours today. IndiGo shares settled 1.37 per cent higher at Rs 4,491.25 on BSE.