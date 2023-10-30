Multibagger defence firm hit upper circuit today after Q2 net profit rose 346%

Shares of Premier Explosives Ltd ended 5% higher today after the defence firm reported a stellar set of Q2 earnings. Net profit zoomed 346% to Rs 11.6 crore in Q2 against Rs 2.6 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue surged 29.32% to Rs 78.41 crore in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 60.63 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Premier Explosives stock ended 5% higher at Rs 1246.15 against the previous close of Rs 1186.85 on BSE.

Premier Explosives shares have gained 169% in a year and risen 198% since the beginning of this year. The stock clocked multibagger returns of 443% and 967%, respectively in two and three years. Total 7692 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 95.01 lakh on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1339.89 crore.

Profit before tax climbed 348% to Rs 16.22 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3.62 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Earnings per share climbed to Rs 10.83 in Q2 against Rs 2.40 in the September 2022 quarter.

Premier Explosives shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 60.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The share is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Premier Explosives Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture of high energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. The company's geographical segments include India and the Rest of the world. It is focused on developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles.

