PVR Inox shares trading flat despite stellar Q2 earnings; check details

Shares of multiplex chain operator PVR Inox Ltd were trading on a flat note today despite the cinema chain reporting a strong set of earnings for the September 2023 quarter. PVR Inox reported a profit of Rs 166.3 crore in Q2 compared to a loss of Rs 712 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Losses in the first quarter of this fiscal came at Rs 816 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 1999.9 crore in Q2 of this fiscal against revenue of Rs 6860 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue in the June 2023 quarter stood at Rs 1304.9 crore.

PVR Inox stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,786.30 , rising 0.71 per cent against the previous close of Rs 1773.65 on BSE.

Shares of PVR Inox are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has lost 1.88 per cent in a year and risen 1.18 per cent in 2022. Total 0.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.18 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 17,282.33 crore.

Operating profit climbed to Rs 221.7 crore in the last quarter against a loss of Rs 110.2 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Operating loss in the June 2023 quarter stood at Rs 107.9 crore.

EPS in the last quarter rose to Rs 16.97 crore against Rs 11.70 (minus) in the September 2022 quarter. EPS stood at Rs 8.33 (minus) in the June 2023 quarter.

The company also said that during the quarter, it added 15 screens across 3 properties and plans to open around 120-125 new screens during FY23.

As on date, PVR Inox operates 358 cinemas with 1,702 screens across 115 cities. The company opened 37 new screens across seven properties during the quarter.

The company logged a 109% rise in ticket sales, an 89% rise in Food & Beverage sales, and a 41% boost in Ad sales when compared to proforma figures from Q2 FY’23.

