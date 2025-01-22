scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Tata Technologies shares in news today on Q3 earnings

Feedback

Tata Technologies shares in news today on Q3 earnings

The Tata Group stock ended 0.53% higher at Rs 816.75 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 812.45 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Revenue climbed 2% to Rs 1,317 crore against Rs 1,289 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue climbed 2% to Rs 1,317 crore against Rs 1,289 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd are in news today after the firm reported a 1% fall in its Q3 consolidated net profit. Profit slipped to Rs 169 crore in the last quarter against Rs 170 crore posted in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 7% as against Rs 157 crore posted in Q2FY25.

The Tata Group stock ended 0.53% higher at Rs 816.75 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 812.45 on BSE. Total 1.59 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.12 crore. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 33,192 crore on BSE. 
Tata Technologies stock has a beta of 0.7, indicating very low volatility in a year. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Technologies stands at 29.7, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. 

Revenue climbed 2% to Rs 1,317 crore against Rs 1,289 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue rose 1.6% from Rs 1,296 crore in the July-September quarter.

Operating revenue rose 2.2% to Rs 1,317.4 crore, and 1.6% QoQ. The services segment revenue stood at Rs 1,013 crore, an increase of 1.2% YoY and 0.8% QoQ.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 22, 2025, 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement