Tata Technologies shares in news today on Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd are in news today after the firm reported a 1% fall in its Q3 consolidated net profit. Profit slipped to Rs 169 crore in the last quarter against Rs 170 crore posted in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 7% as against Rs 157 crore posted in Q2FY25.

The Tata Group stock ended 0.53% higher at Rs 816.75 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 812.45 on BSE. Total 1.59 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.12 crore. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 33,192 crore on BSE.

Tata Technologies stock has a beta of 0.7, indicating very low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Technologies stands at 29.7, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone.

Revenue climbed 2% to Rs 1,317 crore against Rs 1,289 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue rose 1.6% from Rs 1,296 crore in the July-September quarter.

Operating revenue rose 2.2% to Rs 1,317.4 crore, and 1.6% QoQ. The services segment revenue stood at Rs 1,013 crore, an increase of 1.2% YoY and 0.8% QoQ.

