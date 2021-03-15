Top losers today: 5 shares fall up to 4%; Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Asian Paints

Extending losses for second consecutive session, Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Monday, as rising bond yield and COVID-19 cases continued to spook market sentiments. The BSE Sensex ended 397 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 50,395, and the NSE Nifty settled at 14929.5, down by 101.45 points or by 0.67 per cent. Among the individual stocks, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were among top losers, falling between 1.5-3 per cent. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies and State Bank of India were among notable gainers.

Here's a look at top five losers on BSE and NSE today:

Bajaj Finserv

Shares of Bajaj Finserv was the top loser on BSE and NSE today as investors resorted to profit booking after strong rally in recent past. The stock closed 2.68 per cent lower at Rs 9,683.15 after opening higher at Rs 10,193. During the day's trade, the stock declined as much as 4.07 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 9,544.30.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto share price ended lower for the second straight session. The stock of auto major ended 2.21 per cent lower at Rs 3,664.50. During the day's trade, Bajaj Auto share price dropped as much as 3.34 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 3,622. The market cap of the company dropped to Rs 1,06,038.54 crore.

Bajaj Finance

This Bajaj Group stock was also among top losers on domestic bourses today. Bajaj Finance shares ended quoting at Rs 5,438.70, down 2.09 on the BSE. The stock hit intraday high and low of Rs 5,584.95 and Rs 5,350.

Larsen & Toubro

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) ended 1.99 per cent lower at Rs 1484.15 apiece on BSE on Monday. The market cap of the stock declined to Rs 2,08,439 crore.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints share price ended lower at Rs 2,355.95, down 1.92 per cent, on the BSE on Monday. The stock hit intraday high and low of Rs 2,425.90 and Rs 2,343.85.

