Zen Technologies shares hit lower circuit of 20% today, here's why 

Shares of Zen Technologies hit lower circuit today after the defence firm announced its Q3 earnings. The sequential or quarter on quarter performance of the defence firm affected investor sentiment in the current session. Zen Technologies shares hit lower circuit of 20% at Rs 1079.35 today against the previous close of Rs 1,349.15 on BSE. Total 1 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.10 crore. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 9,745 crore on BSE. However, the multibagger stock has gained 357% in two years and risen 1,841% in five years.

The defence firm reported a 30% rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2024.

Zen Technologies clocked a net profit of Rs 39.72 crore in Q3 against a profit of Rs 30.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

However, profit slipped 36.6% on a sequential basis from Rs 62.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Revenue in the last quarter climbed 53% to Rs 152.21 crore against Rs 99.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter. Revenue slipped 37.1% from Rs 241.84 crore. EBITDA rose 42% to Rs 66.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 46.73 crore in the Q3 of the previous fiscal. EBITDA stood at Rs 88.48 crore in Q2 of tis fiscal.

However, EBITDA margins slipped to 38.01% in the last quarter from 45.04% in the Q3 of previous fiscal.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 795.10 on February 16, 2024 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 2627.95 on December 24, 2024. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Zen Technologies stands at 23.9, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. Zen Technologies stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. Zen Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total order book as on December 31 last year stood Rs 816.91 crore.