scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
119x oversubscribed: The IPO frenzy that is turning heads this week

Feedback

119x oversubscribed: The IPO frenzy that is turning heads this week

On the mainboard, Mamata Machinery IPO is set to open on December 19. The ₹179 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale, with no fresh shares on offer. The subscription will close on December 23, and the company expects its shares to list on December 27.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adding to the mainboard lineup is Ventive Hospitality IPO, a ₹1,600 crore fresh issue opening on December 20. Adding to the mainboard lineup is Ventive Hospitality IPO, a ₹1,600 crore fresh issue opening on December 20.

The Indian primary market is buzzing with action, and last week’s IPO performance signals the frenzy is far from over. Among the mainboard offerings, Mobikwik IPO stood out, witnessing an overwhelming oversubscription of 119.38 times, while Vishal Mega Mart IPO saw bookings at 27.28 times. 

The SME space added its own drama, with Hamps Bio IPO being oversubscribed nearly 11 times on the very first day of subscriptions.

Related Articles

The momentum doesn’t stop here. The coming week promises a lineup of six new IPOs—three mainboard and three SME—alongside 12 new stock market listings from December 16 to December 20.

On the mainboard, Mamata Machinery IPO is set to open on December 19. The ₹179 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale, with no fresh shares on offer. The subscription will close on December 23, and the company expects its shares to list on December 27.

Next up is Transrail Lighting IPO, featuring a ₹400 crore fresh issue and an offer for sale of 1.02 crore shares. Scheduled to open on December 19, this IPO will close on December 23, with listing likely by December 27.

Adding to the mainboard lineup is Ventive Hospitality IPO, a ₹1,600 crore fresh issue opening on December 20. Investors have until December 24 to subscribe, with a debut expected on December 30.

In the SME space, NACDAC Infrastructure IPO, Identical Brains Studios IPO, and Newmalayalam Steel IPO collectively aim to raise over ₹72 crore. These IPOs will open between December 17 and December 19, targeting fresh capital with listing dates stretching into the final week of December.

The upcoming listings include big names like Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik, and Sai Life Sciences, alongside several SME debuts. As the IPO momentum grows, market watchers are keeping a close eye on valuations, subscription numbers, and listing day performance.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 15, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement