Fusion CX IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Fusion CX IPO can check allotment status on NSE

Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘FUSIONCX’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Fusion CX IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

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Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Fusion CX Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



The IPO of Fusion CX was sold in the price band of Rs 275-289 apiece between October 14 and October 16. It sold the issue with a lot size of 51 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 702 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of more than 4.45 times, fetching over 2.63 lakh applications and bids for more than Rs 1,800 crore.

On an individual basis, the portion reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 5.70 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 4.50 times. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 4.01 times during the three-day subscription period.

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Following the muted subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Hero Motors has seen some correction. Last heard, Hero Motors IPO was commanding a GMP of 12-15, suggesting listing gains of around 4-5 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 20-22 range before the bidding kicked-off.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are the book running lead managers for Fusion CX IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Wednesday, October 21. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Thursday, October 22.