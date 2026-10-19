Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Fusion CX IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP

Fusion CX IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP

NSE1,749.45(1.38%)

Fusion CX IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on Kfin Technologies, NSE and BSE, latest GMP and listing date.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 8:53 AM IST
Fusion CX IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMPNuvama Wealth Management Ltd, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are the book running lead managers for Fusion CX IPO.

Fusion CX, the customer experience solutions player, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Monday, October 19. The investors applying for the issue may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Fusion CX can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Fusion CX IPO can check allotment status on NSE

  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘FUSIONCX’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Fusion CX IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

Advertisement
  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Fusion CX Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


The IPO of Fusion CX was sold in the price band of Rs 275-289 apiece between October 14 and October 16. It sold the issue with a lot size of 51 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 702 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of more than 4.45 times, fetching over 2.63 lakh applications and bids for more than Rs 1,800 crore.

On an individual basis, the portion reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 5.70 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 4.50 times. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 4.01 times during the three-day subscription period.

Advertisement

Following the muted subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Hero Motors has seen some correction. Last heard, Hero Motors IPO was commanding a GMP of 12-15, suggesting listing gains of around 4-5 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 20-22 range before the bidding kicked-off.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are the book running lead managers for Fusion CX IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Wednesday, October 21. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Thursday, October 22.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 8:53 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more