Indegene IPO to open on May 6; price band, lot size and other key details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indegene Ltd shall be open for bidding on Monday, May 6, 2024. The company will be offering its shares in the range of Rs 430-452 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 33 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. Bidding for the issue will close on Wednesday, May 8.



Indegene provides digital services for the life sciences industry since 1998. They assist with drug development, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance, complaints management, and more. The company provides enterprise commercial solutions; omnichannel activation enterprise medical solutions; enterprise clinical solutions and consultancy services.



The issue includes a fresh share sale of Rs 760 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,39,32,732 equity shares by its promoters and existing equity shareholders. Indegene has reserved shares amounting to Rs 12.5 crore for its eligible employees, who will get a discount of Rs 30 per share. The company is looking to raise Rs 1,842 crore via ots IPO.



The net proceeds for the issue shall be utilized towards repayment/prepayment of indebtedness of one of the material subsidiaries, ILSL Holdings; funding the capital expenditure requirements of the company; and general corporate purposes and inorganic growth. Anchor book for the issue opens on Friday, May 3.



DT Associates, a subsidiary of Indegene, provides consulting services under the 'DT Consulting' brand. It helps life sciences companies manage their digital transformation efforts to ensure continued success in customer experience. The company had 65 clients actively engaged with its services, as of December 31, 2023.



Indegene reported a net profit of Rs 241.90 crore with a revenue of Rs 1,969.75 crore for the nine months ended on December 31, 2023. For the year ended on March 31, 2023, the company's net profit came in at Rs 266.10 crore with a revenue of Rs 2,364.10 crore.



The company has reserved a 50 per cent of the net offer for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) shall be allocated 15 per cent of the net offer. Retail investors can apply for the remaining 35 per cent of the net offer reserved for them.



Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers of the Indegene IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed at both BSE and NSE on May 13, Monday.

