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Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO opens on Oct 15; check price band, issue size & other key details

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO opens on Oct 15; check price band, issue size & other key details

Power transmission and industrial solutions provider Bonfiglioli Transmissions will launch its of 4.32 crore equity shares on October 15. Check all key details

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 11:45 AM IST
Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO opens on Oct 15; check price band, issue size & other key detailsBonfiglioli Transmissions had filed its draft papers in February 2026, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India cleared the IPO documents in June 2026.

Power transmission and industrial solutions provider Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian subsidiary of Italy's Bonfiglioli SPA, has fixed a price band of Rs 558-586 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) of 4.32 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the issue seeks a valuation of Rs 11,016 crore.

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The company aims to raise Rs 2,533.6 crore through the IPO at the upper price band. The public issue is entirely an offer for sale by the promoter, which means the proceeds from the net issue will go to Bonfiglioli SPA and Bonfiglioli Transmissions will not receive any funds from the offer.

The IPO will open for public subscription on October 15 and close on October 19, while the one-day anchor book will open on October 14. The company is expected to finalise the share allotment by October 21 and list its equity shares on the bourses on October 23.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions had filed its draft papers in February 2026, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India cleared the IPO documents in June 2026. It has reserved 50,000 equity shares for employees, who will receive them at a discount of Rs 29 per share to the final issue price.

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Half of the net issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples of 25 thereafter. Based on this, the minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,650 and the maximum will be Rs 1,90,450.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions provides mechanical and electromechanical power transmission and industrial drive solutions. It manufactures precision-engineered gear motors, gearboxes and drive systems for original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the industrial and automation, off-highway mobility, and wind sectors.

For the six months ended June 2026, the company reported a profit of Rs 148.6 crore, up 29.2 per cent from Rs 115 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 17.9 per cent to Rs 1,131.9 crore from Rs 960.4 crore. The book-running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities and Jefferies India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 11:45 AM IST
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