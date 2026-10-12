Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO opens on Oct 15; check price band, issue size & other key details

The IPO will open for public subscription on October 15 and close on October 19, while the one-day anchor book will open on October 14. The company is expected to finalise the share allotment by October 21 and list its equity shares on the bourses on October 23.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions had filed its draft papers in February 2026, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India cleared the IPO documents in June 2026. It has reserved 50,000 equity shares for employees, who will receive them at a discount of Rs 29 per share to the final issue price.

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Half of the net issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples of 25 thereafter. Based on this, the minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,650 and the maximum will be Rs 1,90,450.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions provides mechanical and electromechanical power transmission and industrial drive solutions. It manufactures precision-engineered gear motors, gearboxes and drive systems for original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the industrial and automation, off-highway mobility, and wind sectors.

For the six months ended June 2026, the company reported a profit of Rs 148.6 crore, up 29.2 per cent from Rs 115 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 17.9 per cent to Rs 1,131.9 crore from Rs 960.4 crore. The book-running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities and Jefferies India.