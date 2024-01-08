Beyond listed firms: Vijay Kedia follows CAMP mantra for start-up investing, backs these 6 unlisted firms

Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia, who is known for his SMILE principle in the listing space for stock selection, follows CAMP strategy while investing in start-ups. Data available with Tracxn shows that the market maven backed at least six companies in the unlisted space. Kedia is known for picking multi-bagger companies in the domestic equity markets. Currently, the value of his investments in the listed space is around Rs 1,500 crore.

According to Kedia, SMILE stands for Small in size, Medium in experience, Large in aspiration and Extra-large in market potential. On the other hand, CAMP means the Capabilities of a key person, Market opportunity of the products, Product’s strength to disrupt the market.

Coming to the unlisted space, data shows that he has invested in start-ups engaged in businesses such as AI-based robotic and automation solutions and 3D printers, among others. Some of the startups he backed at present are Fabheads and Unbox Robotics. Chennai-based Fabheads offers composite 3D printing technology for manufacturing applications in industries such as aerospace. It also offers custom fabrication services. On the other hand, Pune-based Unbox Robotics offers robotic systems that provide logistics services or solutions to sort and consolidate parcels. It also provides solutions that include automated robotic systems, operations management, and more. It helps in managing warehouse space utilisation.

Also read: Stock recommendations by market analysts for January 8, 2024: Jindal Saw, CDSL and REC

He also backed DheeYantra Research Labs, Onward Assist, TAC Security and MobiKwik. DheeYantra Research Labs provides a platform to enterprises for developing domain-specific and Indian language-supported conversational assistants. Onward Assist is cloud and AI-based pathology decision-making tool. The company has developed software like ‘PathAssist’, ‘Pathflow Dx’, and ‘Slide Scholar’ that assist with precise decision-making in cancer treatment.

On the other hand, TAC Security is a provider of vulnerability assessment and management platform. Some of the clients of the company include SHAREit, biofourmis and NPCI, among others. TAC Security is mulling to launch initial public offerings (IPO) in early 2024. This will be Kedia’s first startup investment which will launch the public offer.

Payment platform Mobikwik recently once again filed its papers with the market regulator Sebi to launch an IPO. The Gurugram-based company plans to raise Rs 700 crore through the public issue.

The data further showed that Kedia, along with his family, possesses a 20 per cent stake in TAC Security, with the initial investment made in November 2016. Additionally, he holds a stake of over 7 per cent in Onward Assist and Fabheads, according to Tracxn.

In the listed space, some of his biggest stock holdings include Atul Auto, Elecon Engineering, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Neuland Laboratories, Om Infra, Paten Engineering, Repro India, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Tejas Networks, Precision Camshafts, Vaibhav Global, Talbros Automotive, Sudarshan Chemicals and Siyaram Silk Mills, among others. Overall, the ace equity investor is bullish on the markets and believes the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex may hit the 80,000-mark by December 2024. The 30-share index is hovering around 72,000 levels at present.

Also read: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty trades near 21,750; Alok Industries, Garware Technical Fibres surge up to 10%