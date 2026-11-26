ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary ACME Hybrid Urja Private Limited, has commissioned 63.78 MW of discharge capacity, equivalent to 255.12 MWh, of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) component of its NHPC Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Power Project in Rajasthan. The commissioning was completed on November 25, with commercial operations scheduled to begin on November 27, 2026.
The project is located at Mehar Nagar village in Pokharan tehsil of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The commissioned discharge capacity of 63.78 MW has an installed capacity of 300 MWh. It forms part of the project's larger BESS component, which has a total discharge capacity of 280 MW/1,120 MWh and an installed capacity of 280 MW/1,316 MWh.