The stock touched a high of Rs 419.60, rising 0.73% from its previous close of Rs 416.55. It opened at Rs 417.65 and touched a low of Rs 413.75 during the session.

ACME Solar said that only the BESS component of the NHPC FDRE project has been commissioned so far. The commercial operation date for this component has been scheduled for November 27, 2026. The company has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NHPC Ltd for the project.

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Battery energy storage systems play an important role in renewable energy projects by storing electricity and making it available when required. Such systems can help address the intermittent nature of renewable sources such as solar and wind power by supporting the availability of electricity beyond periods of generation.

The latest commissioning marks progress in ACME Solar's execution of its FDRE project portfolio. However, the company has not disclosed the expected revenue contribution, project cost or financial impact of this particular commissioning in its exchange filing.