The ministry is working on a plan to link motor insurance premiums to traffic offences recorded against vehicle owners in the preceding year. If implemented, repeat offenders—or owners with specific violations against their vehicle—may face higher premiums at renewal.

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The proposal is still at a planning stage, and the government has not finalised which offences would trigger an increase, how much the premium would rise, or how the data would be shared with insurers.

The move is aimed at improving road-safety compliance and discouraging violations such as jumping signals, speeding, and driving without a valid licence. It could also create a financial incentive for drivers to maintain a clean record, with safer motorists potentially benefiting from lower insurance costs.

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Single premium for long-term cover

Alongside the violation-linked pricing proposal, the ministry is considering a single premium for longer-duration motor insurance policies.

Under the plan, car owners could buy a four-year policy and two-wheeler owners a six-year policy by paying the premium once, instead of renewing annually.

Officials hope that long-term policies will make it easier for owners to remain insured continuously and reduce lapses caused by missed annual renewals. The initiative forms part of a broader effort to tackle uninsured vehicles, which pose a risk to accident victims and other road users.

‘No insurance, no fuel’ pilot

The ministry’s wider proposals also include a pilot of a “no insurance, no fuel” initiative. The Supreme Court committee on road safety has asked the road transport and petroleum ministries to test the measure at five petrol pumps each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

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The pumps would use automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify vehicles and verify whether they have valid insurance before dispensing fuel. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the government to examine measures to ensure that vehicles plying on roads carry valid insurance coverage.

What it means for owners

For now, these remain proposals rather than notified rules. Vehicle owners do not need to make any immediate change to their existing insurance policies, but the developments signal that traffic conduct, insurance continuity, and fuel purchases could become more closely linked in the future.