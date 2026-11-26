The buying interest followed ISMA's preliminary estimate that India's net sugar production would decline to 26.5 million tonnes in the 2026-27 season, compared with 27.9 million tonnes in the previous season.

ISMA attributed the lower production outlook to factors including reduced sugarcane acreage, inadequate monsoon rainfall and expectations of lower output from major producing states, particularly Maharashtra. A decline in production could tighten domestic supplies and provide support to sugar prices.

India's annual sugar consumption is estimated at around 28-28.5 million tonnes.

Commenting on the sector outlook, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said lower production estimates could support domestic sugar prices and keep sugar stocks in focus.

"Lower sugarcane acreage and reduced output expectations in Maharashtra could tighten supply and improve realisations for sugar companies. This may support profitability and investor sentiment across the sector. However, profitability will depend on government policies, ethanol diversion, export permissions and cane costs. Investors should track company debt and margins," Singh also said.

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Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted, "Sugar stocks are cyclical in nature. We need to monitor how the crushing season progresses, the recovery rates and how ethanol blending impacts the sector, as these are among the factors that influence the performance of sugar stocks."