Primary steel companies benefited from stronger realisations and improved operations despite higher coking coal costs. JSW Steel delivered the strongest performance among large producers. SAIL gained from better realisations and lower operating costs, partly offset by higher input costs.

Jindal Steel faced sequential margin pressure because of higher raw material costs, while geopolitical disruptions affected volumes at Jindal Stainless. The segment recorded 24 per cent YoY EBITDA growth, with margins expanding by 114 basis points (bps). On a sequential basis, margins contracted by 54 bps due to seasonal weakness and cost pressures, partly offset by strong operating delivery.

Among miners, NMDC reported weaker profitability as monsoon-related disruptions reduced dispatches despite higher production. Coal India was affected by higher maintenance and other operating expenses. MOIL recorded a recovery in its EBITDA margin, though weaker realisations and volumes remained concerns.

Advertisement

In steel pipes and tubes, Welspun Corp outperformed on strong US margins and a robust order book. APL Apollo maintained resilient profitability despite geopolitical disruptions affecting volumes. Jindal Saw underperformed because of the Middle East conflict, higher input costs and sluggish domestic ductile iron pipe demand.

Non-ferrous companies led sector earnings growth, helped by favourable commodity prices, higher year-on-year silver prices, stronger copper earnings and improved alumina realisations. However, higher input commodity costs compressed margins.

Systematix remained constructive on the sector's medium-term outlook, citing domestic demand growth, capacity expansion, better raw material integration and a gradual operational recovery. It said the recent share-price correction had improved valuations, though volatility in steel realisations, coking coal and base metal prices could affect near-term earnings.

Advertisement

Its preferred picks are Jindal Steel (Target Price: Rs 1,286), JSW Steel Ltd (Target Price: Rs 1,515), Jindal Stainless (Target Price: Rs 869), NMDC Ltd (Target Price: Rs 96), Hindalco (Target Price: Rs 1,154), Vedanta Aluminium Ltd (Target Price: Rs 522), Hind Zinc (Target Price: Rs 677) and Jindal Saw Ltd (Target Price: Rs 362), with capacity execution, volume growth and sustainable margins identified as key triggers for further re-rating.

It also has give a 'buy' rating on SAIL (Target Price: Rs 221), MOIL (Target Price: Rs 307), National Aluminium (Target Price: Rs 385), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (Target Price: Rs 2,517) and Welspun Corp Ltd (Target Price: Rs 2,713). On the other hand, has a 'hold' rating on Tata Steel Ltd and Coal India Ltd with target price of Rs 197 and Rs 371, respectively.