The deal was valued at Rs 3,454.20 crore, with IIFL Capital Services Ltd as the sole bookrunner.

FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd, an investment vehicle of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, was looking to sell up to 5,65,33,166 shares through the block deal, accounting for 13.25 per cent of the company's total outstanding shares.

To recall, IIFL Finance recently approved a Rs 6,410 crore capital raise through a preferential issue of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), led by a Rs 5,000 crore investment from Blackstone, alongside Rs 150 crore from Anchorage Capital and an Rs 1,260 crore equity infusion from the promoters and promoter group via subscription to warrants. The equity raise were priced at Rs 602 apiece.

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The capital raise was expected to significantly strengthen the balance sheet, with the IIFL Finance indicating an improvement in its capital adequacy ratio from 17 per cent to 30 per cent, pro forma as of September 30. The transaction also brought a strategic global investor on board, which will support business expansion, strengthen governance, and improve funding costs over the medium term.

"Blackstone's entry as a strategic investor with 15.6 per cent stake (on a fully diluted basis) marks an important development for IIFL. Beyond the capital commitment, the partnership is expected to provide access to Blackstone's global network and operational expertise, particularly across technology, data, and AI. We believe this will strengthen IIFL's operating capabilities and support its ambition to further scale its lending franchises," MOFSL said on November 11.

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MOFSL said it viewed the event as a positive development, since it addressed a key balance-sheet constraint and will provide the company with substantial growth capital at a time when it is looking to scale its secured lending franchises.

"The participation of Blackstone, a large global private equity investor, also provides a strong institutional endorsement of the franchise and could improve the company's access to funding over time. Importantly, the promoters' participation through warrants, along with Blackstone, demonstrates continued confidence in the business and aligns their interests with the new investor," it said.

For Prem Wasta's Fairfax, it is in the process of acquiring IDBI Bank. To recall, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had on October 14 approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings' parent entity, Canada Inc, for Rs 52,878.08 crore.