Calling NSE a dominant franchise with multiple growth levers and operational and commercial resilience to sustain profitability, Choudhary sees normalisation in transaction activity, growth in technology-led services, operating leverage, strong cash generation and attractive return ratios supporting the exchange going ahead.

Morgan Stanley has a target price of Rs 2,315 on the stock, while JM Financial values NSE at Rs 2,310 and Asit C Mehta at Rs 2,300. Overall, India's largest stock exchange has received 17 brokerage notes since its listing, of which 15 have a median consensus target price of Rs 2,167, implying a potential upside of 3 per cent.

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"NSE's current valuation of 33 times one-year forward EPS does not fully reflect its strong market positioning, higher profitability and robust cash-generating ability. Its diversified revenue base, emerging opportunities across EGR, commodity derivatives and MF platforms, and attractive dividend yield support our positive stance. Further, its asset-light business model, high entry barriers and superior return ratios warrant a premium valuation," the brokerage said.

Anand Rathi said its investment thesis is based on its entrenched position in India's capital market ecosystem, strong competitive advantages, ability to monetise rising financial market activity along with major entry barriers led by deep liquidity pool, extensive participant network and integrated market

infrastructure.

"Whilst its derivatives activity softened due to regulatory interventions, we believe it has operational and commercial resilience to sustain profitability. Our positive view is based on normalisation in transaction activity, growth in technology-led services, operating leverage, strong cash generation and attractive return ratios," it said.

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Anand Rathi said the exchange business is exposed to regulatory changes, investor behaviour, market volatility and technology risks. However, it said, NSE's track record shows its ability to navigate challenges while sustaining profitability. Its business model offers flexibility through potential transaction charge revisions and expansion of revenue streams.

With non-transaction revenue forming a smaller share than global peers, Anand Rathi said scaling colocation, connectivity, market data and technology services offer significant scope for diversification and reduced dependence on trading activity.

"NSE's competitive advantage stems from scale and depth of trading ecosystem. Its dominant position attracts retail, institutional and proprietary participants, creating an irreplicable liquidity advantage. About 93 per cent share in cash equity activity, leading position in derivatives, participant relationship and technology infrastructure create huge entry barriers," Anand Rathi said.

Presence across trading, clearing, settlement and information services reinforces its strategic importance in India's financial system, it added.