Adani Group sells remaining 7% stake to exit AWL Agri Business; stock down 4%

In a decisive move to consolidate its portfolio, the diversified Adani Group has executed a block deal to divest its remaining holdings in AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar).

The transaction marks a complete exit for the conglomerate from the edible oil major. Adani Commodities LLP—a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises—executed the clean-up trade to sell off the remaining 7 per cent stake on Friday.

The floor price for the trade was fixed at Rs 275.50 per share, with investment banking major Jefferies managing the block trade. This final divestment serves as the concluding step in a broader strategic realignment for the group.

The development follows a substantial transaction executed earlier this week, where the Adani Group pared down a major chunk of its holding. In that off-market transaction, the conglomerate offloaded a 13 per cent stake to a subsidiary of Wilmar International Ltd for Rs 4,646 crore.

With these consecutive moves, the Adani group has successfully pivoted away from the FMCG sector to channel resources and capital back into its core infrastructure businesses.

Market sentiment reacted to the developments during Friday’s trading session. On the BSE, shares of AWL Agri Business witnessed selling pressure, slipping as much as 3.7 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 266.45, against a previous close of Rs 276.75.

On the financial front, AWL Agri Business this month disclosed its earnings for the quarter ended September. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 244.85 crore, reflecting a 21 per cent decline compared to Rs 311.02 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the company’s top line showed growth, with total income rising to Rs 17,525.61 crore for the July-September period, up from Rs 14,552.04 crore in the year-ago period.