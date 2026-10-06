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Angel One client funding book at Rs 7,453 crore in Q2, IEX shares Q2 volume growth figures

Angel One client funding book at Rs 7,453 crore in Q2, IEX shares Q2 volume growth figures

ANGELONE285.20(3.03%)

Angel One said its average client funding book hit a record Rs 7,453 crore in the September quarter, up 40.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 5,305 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 8:26 AM IST
Angel One client funding book at Rs 7,453 crore in Q2, IEX shares Q2 volume growth figures In the case of IEX, the electricity exchange achieved an electricity traded volume of 39,685 MU in the September quarter, marking a 12.7 per cent YoY increase.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) and Angel One Ltd are in focus on Tuesday after the two companies came out with exchange filings on their September quarter business updates.

Angel One client funding book hits record

Angel One said its average client funding book hit a record Rs 7,453 crore in the September quarter, up 40.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 5,305 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. It was up 21.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The broker reported a 17.3 per cent YoY jump in its client base to 3.99 crore, compared with 3.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Its average daily orders stayed almost flat YoY at 56.4 lakh.

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IEX volumes jump double-digits

In the case of IEX, the electricity exchange achieved an electricity traded volume of 39,685 MU in the September quarter, marking a 12.7 per cent YoY increase. The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market stood at Rs 5.7 per unit for the quarter, up 46 per cent YoY.

Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real-Time Market stood at Rs 5.2 per unit in Q2, up 49 per cent YoY.

"During the same quarter, the country's energy consumption touched 502 BUs, registering a year-on-year growth of 11.5 per cent. In September'26, IEX achieved a monthly electricity traded volume of 12,220 MU, a 10.4 per cent increase year-on-year. India's power demand remained strong in the same month, with peak demand touching 269 GW on September 10, 2026," IEX said.

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IEX said strong power demand led to a 281 per cent YoY increase in buy bids in the Day-Ahead Market, resulting in higher market prices. The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market stood at Rs 7.3 per unit in September 2026, up 105 per cent YoY. Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real-Time Market stood at Rs 6.9 per unit in September 2026, up 108 per cent YoY.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 8:26 AM IST
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