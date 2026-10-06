Angel One client funding book at Rs 7,453 crore in Q2, IEX shares Q2 volume growth figures

Angel One said its average client funding book hit a record Rs 7,453 crore in the September quarter, up 40.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 5,305 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. It was up 21.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The broker reported a 17.3 per cent YoY jump in its client base to 3.99 crore, compared with 3.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Its average daily orders stayed almost flat YoY at 56.4 lakh.

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IEX volumes jump double-digits

In the case of IEX, the electricity exchange achieved an electricity traded volume of 39,685 MU in the September quarter, marking a 12.7 per cent YoY increase. The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market stood at Rs 5.7 per unit for the quarter, up 46 per cent YoY.

Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real-Time Market stood at Rs 5.2 per unit in Q2, up 49 per cent YoY.

"During the same quarter, the country's energy consumption touched 502 BUs, registering a year-on-year growth of 11.5 per cent. In September'26, IEX achieved a monthly electricity traded volume of 12,220 MU, a 10.4 per cent increase year-on-year. India's power demand remained strong in the same month, with peak demand touching 269 GW on September 10, 2026," IEX said.

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IEX said strong power demand led to a 281 per cent YoY increase in buy bids in the Day-Ahead Market, resulting in higher market prices. The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market stood at Rs 7.3 per unit in September 2026, up 105 per cent YoY. Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real-Time Market stood at Rs 6.9 per unit in September 2026, up 108 per cent YoY.

