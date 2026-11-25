APL Apollo Tubes had earlier hit 20 per cent lower circuit in today's trade, following a 21.29 per cent fall in the previous session. Analysts have cut target prices on the stock by as much as 60 per cent, citing concerns over a likely surge in debt following the proposed Tata Steel deal to acquire two of its subsidiaries.

At 1.35 pm, APL Apollo shares were trading Rs 1,511.05. This is against a low of Rs 1,334.55 apiece hit earlier in the day.



Nuvama downgraded its rating to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and cut its target price to Rs 1,739 from Rs 2,380. Centrum Broking, which had a 'Neutral' rating on the stock, downgraded it to 'Sell' and cut its target to Rs 1,500 from Rs 2,250.

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JM Financial said the proposed change in ownership and potential exit of the existing promoters, whose execution capabilities have supported APL Apollo's premium valuation, warrant a reassessment of its valuation multiple.

"While the transaction offers opportunities to enhance scale, diversify the portfolio and expand distribution reach, sizeable funding requirements and potential equity dilution remain key concerns," it said, while retaining its target price of Rs 2,300 on the stock.

MOFSL said APL Apollo is expected to benefit from operational synergies, but the significant debt requirement of Rs 10,000 crore could remain a near-term overhang on its balance sheet.