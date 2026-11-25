Meanwhile, the share of outstanding loans attributable to very high-risk borrowers in the loan category of up to Rs 2.5 lakh increased from 15.7% in September 2024 to 18.2% in September 2026.

The findings highlight emerging repayment challenges despite gold loans being secured credit products.

Why are small-ticket gold loans witnessing repayment stress?

Gold loans are often used to meet emergency expenses, medical bills, education costs, agricultural requirements and short-term business funding needs.

While the availability of collateral makes borrowing relatively easier, irregular income, unexpected expenditure and existing debt obligations can affect borrowers’ repayment capacity.

MUST READ: Gold loan defaults nearly double: Is India's fastest-growing secured lending segment under stress?

However, the CRIF report does not establish the specific reasons behind rising delinquencies.

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Gold loan repayment stress across loan sizes

Loan amount September 2025 June 2026 September 2026 QoQ increase Up to Rs 1 lakh 1.7% 1.2% 1.9% 0.7 pp Rs 1–2.5 lakh 1.3% 0.8% 1.2% 0.4 pp Rs 2.5–5 lakh 1.0% 0.7% 0.9% 0.2 pp Above Rs 5 lakh 1.0% 0.8% 1.2% 0.4 pp

Source: CRIF Gold Loans Report, November 2026

What happens if you miss gold loan repayments?

Missing scheduled repayments can have several financial consequences. Depending on the loan agreement, borrowers may face penal charges, overdue interest and additional recovery-related expenses.

In loans with bullet repayment structures, where the principal and interest may become payable at maturity, inadequate financial planning can create a substantial repayment burden.

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ALSO READ: Gold prices are falling. How will it affect your gold loan?

Delayed repayments may also be reported to credit bureaus, adversely affecting borrowers’ credit scores and future loan eligibility.

Can lenders auction your gold jewellery?

Gold loans are secured against pledged jewellery. If borrowers repeatedly fail to meet repayment obligations, lenders can initiate recovery proceedings, including auctioning the pledged gold.

Lenders must follow applicable regulatory requirements and provide borrowers with adequate notice before proceeding with an auction.

Any surplus generated from the auction after adjusting outstanding dues and applicable expenses must be returned to the borrower.

A sharp decline in gold prices could also affect collateral coverage, potentially prompting lenders to seek additional security or partial repayment, depending on contractual terms.

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Gold loan repayment stress across lenders

Lender category June 2026 September 2026 Public sector banks 0.7% 0.6% Private sector banks 1.5% 2.2% Gold loan-focused NBFCs 0.6% 1.6% Other NBFCs 1.6% 3.9%

Source: CRIF Gold Loans Report, November 2026

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How can borrowers protect their pledged gold?

Borrowers should assess repayment capacity rather than simply borrowing the maximum amount available against their jewellery.

Comparing interest rates, penal charges, repayment structures and auction conditions across banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is equally important.

ALSO READ: Gold prices correct: Jewellers may gain, but will gold loan growth and lender margins take a hit?

Those facing temporary financial difficulties should contact their lenders before missing payments to explore available repayment or restructuring options.

Maintaining an emergency fund and avoiding multiple loans to service existing debt can help reduce financial pressure.

Ultimately, while gold loans offer convenient access to liquidity, borrowers must remember that the collateral often represents years of household savings and carries considerable emotional value.