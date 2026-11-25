JM Financial, which attended Welspun Corp’s event, said the management highlighted robust demand prospects for steel pipes, with oil & gas, power generation and water remaining the key macro drivers.

Rising power requirements from data centres and AI in the US and India are expected to drive infrastructure investments, while the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East is creating opportunities for additional oil evacuation routes, JM said.

"We believe Welspun Corp is strongly positioned to benefit from the demand opportunities across its key markets, supported by its established presence in across geographies, while the announced capacity additions are expected to strengthen its presence across key markets. Further, the company’s focus on disciplined capital allocation, maintaining a net cash-positive position and achieving RoCE above 20 per cent provides comfort on its financial discipline and medium-term growth prospects," JM said while suggesting a target price of Rs 3,020 on the stock.

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Jefferies said Welspun Corp is on track to beat its 20 per cent Ebidat growth guidance for a fourth successive year in FY27. It forecast 15 per cent volume growth, 33 per cent Ebitda and 34 per cent earnings growth, compounded annually, over FY26-29.

"The Investor Day strengthens visibility on growth beyond the current US order book and our FY29 estimates, with Jordan, Saudi Arabia and new opportunities in the US broadening the earnings drivers. Valuation at 15 times 1 year forward EV/Ebitda appears reasonable versus US energy infrastructure beneficiaries when assessed against Ebitda growth and ROE," Jefferies said.

The global investment bank suggested a target of Rs 3,250 on Welspun Corp.

Nuvama said a record Rs 50,000 crore order book provides about five years of revenue visibility, noting that the US capacity is sold out through FY29.

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"KSA and Jordan comprise of the next leg of growth with capacities coming up, India stays soft and the company pivots to exports and the management has guided for FY27E Ebitda of Rs 2,850 crore and 25 per cent Ebitda CAGR by FY30, with RoCE above 20 per cent and net cash balance sheet. We are not tweaking our estimates and maintain ‘BUY’ on the stock with an unchanged target of Rs 2,729," the brokerage said.