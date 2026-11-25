The project will feature a three-hour battery energy storage system with a power capacity of 300 MW and an energy storage capacity of 900 MWh.

The facility will store surplus renewable energy during periods of high generation and release it during peak demand. This will help maximise clean-energy utilisation, improve grid stability and enhance the flexibility and reliability of power supply.

The advanced BESS solution will incorporate liquid-cooling technology, which is expected to deliver higher power density, improved safety and a longer operating life.

The project is expected to play an important role in strengthening grid flexibility and enabling greater integration of renewable energy into India's power network.

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The order further reinforces L&T's position in the energy storage sector and reflects the company's capabilities in executing complex projects at scale.

About L&T

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. With a strong impetus towards AI & technology, customer–focussed approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.