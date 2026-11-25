The Election Commission of India (ECI) had already made the electoral rolls available online. But much of the data was available as scanned, image-based PDFs. Finding a name, checking an entry or comparing voter lists could therefore require people to download individual files and manually go through them.

Sidhant's project aims to make that process easier by turning the scanned documents into searchable data.

From scanned PDFs to searchable data

Sidhant said his team used Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to process every voter roll PDF published by the ECI for Uttar Pradesh.

"We OCR'd every voter roll PDF that the ECI put out of Uttar Pradesh," he wrote on X.

The team processed 6.8 lakh PDFs, most of them scans, and converted them into 54.8 crore rows of data. The records were organised into tables corresponding to each of the state's 403 Assembly constituencies.

Advertisement

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) allows a computer to recognise text from scanned images and convert it into machine-readable information.

That means a voter, journalist or researcher can search through large amounts of electoral data instead of opening PDFs and checking them page by page.

Don't Miss: IDBI Bank not a ‘State’, Supreme Court ruling may impact strategic sale as govt assures staff safety

The project covers four sets of electoral rolls: the roll used for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the draft and final rolls prepared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and the 2027 draft electoral roll.

The publicly downloadable files also have safeguards. Sensitive details such as names, relatives' names, EPIC numbers and house numbers are replaced with keyed-hash tokens. The underlying entries can still be checked against the original ECI PDFs.

Advertisement

Why the voter roll project matters

The exercise comes amid wider demands for machine-readable electoral rolls during the ECI's SIR.

Electoral rolls are central to the voting process, and changes made during a revision can affect whether a citizen's name appears on the voter list.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has also demanded machine-readable electoral rolls. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer's office introduced searchable and downloadable PDFs for the 2027 draft electoral roll on November 17.

Sidhant's exercise goes further by bringing together four sets of electoral rolls and processing hundreds of thousands of documents into a consolidated dataset.

'This is true public service'

The initiative has drawn praise from opposition leaders, journalists and civil society groups.

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi backed Sidhant's work.

"I support the work done by Sarthak Sidhant. It is long and painstaking but essential. Democracy is served when citizens are vigilant and the institutions meant to serve the public are under scrutiny," Gogoi, the MP from Jorhat, posted on X on Tuesday.

Senior journalist Pankaj Pachauri also praised the initiative, saying the team was doing what the ECI did not undertake.

Advertisement

"This is true public service. Doing Government's work because the ECI will not dare to do it," Pachauri posted on X.

From CBSE to the ECI

This is not Sidhant's first attempt to make public systems easier to examine.

His earlier work began in May after the declaration of his CBSE Class 12 results. After noticing discrepancies in his marks, he sought scanned copies of his evaluated answer sheets and began examining how the board's newly introduced OSM system worked.

By late May and early June, Sidhant was examining successive versions of CBSE's tender documents. He flagged changes in eligibility criteria, technical requirements and other conditions for selecting the company responsible for the digital evaluation system.

On June 2, the ethical hacker presented his findings in a seven-page document before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh.

Later that month, on June 26, he shared a public database containing approximately 1.66 crore government procurement records scraped from the Centre's Central Public Procurement Portal, extending his work from education to public spending.

Sidhant's work received international recognition on November 20 when he was included in TIME100 Next India 2026.

Advertisement

Four days later, he announced the voter roll digitisation project, taking his work into another institution central to India's democracy.

From examining the CBSE's digital evaluation system to opening up government procurement records and now making electoral data easier to search, Sidhant's work has followed a simple idea: making information public and making it accessible are not always the same thing.

At 18, the Ranchi teenager is now applying that idea to India's electoral rolls.