In its recent report, Nuvama Institutional Equities said, "The IT sector is currently witnessing high volatility, being swayed by AI and Anti-AI trades being played out in global markets. Fundamentally, we continue to believe the IT Services model is here to stay and the Gen-AI disruption would only lead to bigger opportunities for them."

The domestic brokerage maintained a positive view on the sector from a medium- to long-term perspective, while expecting volatility to persist in the near term.

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "The Nifty IT index may witness a recovery after recent volatility, supported by selective buying in stocks like TCS and Infosys. However, the overall outlook remains cautious as global clients continue to control technology spending and AI-led disruption creates pricing pressure."

Singh added, "Strong deal wins are positive, but revenue growth remains slow. Investors should adopt a selective approach and prefer companies with strong order books, healthy margins and better execution. A sustained recovery will depend on improved US demand and higher technology spending."

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "IT stocks have gained strength after a prolonged period of consolidation, with buying interest emerging amid the reverse-AI trade."

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On the investment approach, Bathini said, "Following the recent sharp upmove, investors may consider a 'buy-on-dips' strategy, with a preference for large-cap stocks such as Infosys and TCS as contra-bets. Both stocks are trading close to their respective long-term averages."

From a technical standpoint, Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at PhonePe Invest, said Infosys is witnessing renewed buying interest on daily charts. "Immediate resistance is seen in the Rs 1,170-1,200. A decisive daily close above this ceiling would signal a structural breakout toward secondary resistance near the Rs 1,300 territory. On the downside, immediate support is placed near Rs 1,093.70, followed by Rs 1,000 and Rs 970 level," he also said.

On TCS, Jain said, "Immediate resistance is positioned in the Rs 2,580-2,650 zone. A daily close above this supply ceiling would open a continuation path toward secondary resistance near the Rs 2,800-2,850 territory. On the downside, immediate support rests in the Rs 2,350-2,300 band. Deeper structural floor support remains firmly anchored at the multi-month double-bottom base between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,050."

For Mphasis, Jain noted that immediate resistance is positioned in the Rs 2,650-2,700 zone. "A daily close above this barrier would shift technical focus toward secondary horizontal supply near the Rs 2,900-3,000 territory. On the downside, immediate support is placed at Rs 2,340-2,475. Deeper structural floor support remains in the Rs 2,150-2,200 range."